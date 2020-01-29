Meet the new CEO at Fulcrum in Sheffield

Gas and electricity provider Fulcrum has appointed a new CEO and chief operating officer.

The Sheffield-based company said Daren Harris would takeover as CEO with immediate effect. While Terry Dugdale, chief operating officer (Gas), to group chief operating officer.

He will be appointed as an executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Harris joined the company and its board as chief financial officer on June 24, 2019, bringing experience gained in various senior and board level roles in the construction, contracting, electrical engineering and energy services sectors.

Prior to joining the group, he was group finance director of The Byrne Group, a construction services provider which during his tenure achieved turnover in excess of £300m and group finance director of NG Bailey, a £400m turnover engineering and services business.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking the position of CEO at Fulcrum at an exciting time for the Group. We now have a clearer focus on designing and building new domestic and I&C utility connections, which we will deliver with the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“Since joining Fulcrum as CFO last year, I have been impressed by the quality, experience and passion of the people in the business and the Group’s significant growth potential, which is supported by a strengthened balance sheet following the proposed sale of our domestic utility assets to ESP.

“I am delighted to be leading the Group as CEO and, with the rest of the Fulcrum team, am committed to delivering the greatest sustainable value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”