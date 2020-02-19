Meet the new CEO of Metro Bank

Have your say

High street lender Metro Bank has appointed interim boss Dan Frumkin as its permanent chief executive.

Mr Frumkin, 55, has been acting as interim chief executive since January 1 after former boss Craig Donaldson stepped down in December following a difficult year for the group.

Mr Frumkin was previously Metro Bank’s chief transformation officer, having joined the group last September.

Before that, he spent eight years at The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited - a community bank based in Bermuda, most recently as global chief operating officer.

He also previously held roles at Royal Bank of Scotland and Northern Rock.

Sir Michael Snyder, chairman of Metro Bank, said: “We have conducted a comprehensive evaluation from a strong field of candidates and Dan stood out.

“The combination of three decades of experience across retail banking and the positive impact he has made since joining Metro Bank last year mean we have identified an impressive CEO to take Metro Bank into its second decade.”

Mr Frumkin added: “Having spent the past few months getting to know Metro Bank and meeting colleagues across the country, it is clear that their passion and commitment to delivering for customers is second to none.

“This is a business with robust foundations and real potential to shake up British banking.

“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to updating the market on our plans on February 26.”