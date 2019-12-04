Meet the new chief operating officer at Bradford-based Morrisons

Have your say

Big four supermarket Morrisons has appointed a new chief operating officer as the management team looks to continue building a “broader” and “stronger” business.

Trevor Strain, the chief financial officer of Morrisons, has been promoted to chief operating officer, the supermarket has announced.

Mr Strain, who has been with Morrisons since 2013, will now be seen by many as the leading candidate to replace current chief executive David Potts, who has been with the business since 2015.

Mr Potts has helped turn the business around after a turbulent few years prior to his arrival.

The Bradford-based supermarket also announced that Michael Gleeson would become chief financial officer.

In his new role as chief operating officer, Mr Strain will continue to report into chief executive David Potts.

His responsibilities will include commercial, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, operations development, online and wholesale.

Mr Gleeson, a qualified chartered accountant, joined Morrisons in 2014 and is currently trading director responsible for ambient grocery, frozen, dairy, fuel and services.

He has been trading director since January 2017, prior to which he was group financial controller and supermarkets finance director.

Before joining Morrisons, Mr Gleeson was at Tesco for 15 years in various senior finance roles.

He will be appointed as an executive director of Morrisons and chief financial officer, reporting into Mr Potts, effective on February 3.

Until then he will be group finance director reporting into Mr Strain.