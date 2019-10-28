Meet the Paralympic star who is planning a legal career at Leeds-based Walker Morris

YORKSHIRE law firm Walker Morris has included a leading paralympic sportsman in its latest intake of trainees.

One of the trainees due to start a contract at Leeds-based Walker Morris next year is the Paralympic British slalom champion, Ben Sneesby.

A spokesman said: “In the space of a few months, Ben celebrated a hat trick of achievements. Not only did he return from the 2019 GB Para Alpine Championships in France as British Slalom Champion, he also graduated with first class honours and secured a training contract at Walker Morris.”

Mr Sneesby continued to develop his sporting career, while studying for a law degree at Leeds University.

Mr Sneesby said “I am absolutely over the moon with the result and I am delighted to have got the balance right, I didn’t expect to return as a champion, I just went out to do my best.

“Walker Morris has been fantastic and has encouraged me to keep my options open when it comes to skiing and competing in the future. The firm has been so engaged and supportive of my ambition throughout the whole process I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”

Walker Morris Graduate Partner, Duncan Lole added: "We are excited at the prospect of being able to welcome such a diverse and exciting group of new trainees next September.

"Every year we see trainees from different walks of life and experiences and the 2020 intake is no different. The level of talent and determination is something we are excited to welcome into the Firm and be able to demonstrate our continued investment in our future lawyers."

Among the 12 trainees who are due to start their training contracts at Walker Morris in 2020 is a trainee who previously worked as a drug and alcohol practitioner within a drug intervention team, two trainees who studied abroad as part of their degree and a trainee who was a Detective Sergeant in the police for 20 years before studying law.