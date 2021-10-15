Meet the pharmacy owner providing booster jabs to remote hamlets in Yorkshire Dales

The £448,000 funding package has enabled pharmacist Sachin Tammewar to add Steeton and Goxhill Pharmacies to his portfolio alongside Central Dales Pharmacy in Hawes, which administered vaccinations during the pandemic.

Mr Tammewar manages all three pharmacies with his business partner Gowardhan Kotra, while Anshul Saini is also a partner at Steeton and Central Dales.

They will also be offering booster jabs for the hamlet of Goxhill later this month.

Sachin Tammewar commented: “The nearest vaccination centre to Hawes is 15 miles away, or a 40-minute journey, so we were able to make a real difference to local people who would have struggled to travel.

“My new pharmacies are in small villages and around 70 per cent of residents are aged over 60. I’m delighted Goxhill has received approval to administer booster jabs.

“Pharmacies are now able to offer a lot more than they did in the past. We can help with a range of ailments, and with GP surgeries under increasing pressure, we provide a vital service for the local community.”

Steeton and Goxhill Pharmacies were put up for sale when the previous owners retired. Thirty people are employed across all three sites, which also serve a number of care homes in the areas.

Andy Ball, relationship manager at Unity, said: “Unity only lends to businesses that make a positive contribution to social, economic and environmental needs.

“We work with a range of healthcare providers that deliver accessible frontline services in local communities, which is especially important in the remote areas where Mr Tammewar operates. We’re delighted to support his new acquisitions.”

Mr Tammewar added: “I chose Unity Trust Bank because it came with a good reputation and has a lot of experience in the pharmacy industry.

“The bank showed a lot of interest in us and Andy Ball was really helpful. It’s great to have a relationship manager who responds immediately and is there for you.”

Unity has offices in Birmingham, Manchester and London and offers a full range of banking services.