Meet the technology firm aiming to match teachers with their perfect school

THE entrepreneurs behind the technology which aims to revolutionise how schools recruit full-time, supply and cover teachers, has joined forces with Yorkshire-based Vapour Cloud to introduce video to its digital platform.

Liverpool-headquartered SupplyWell aims to save schools large sums on recruitment fees.

A spokesman said: “A staggering £1.26bn is reportedly spent on supply teachers each year, with up to £520m going to agencies.

“An application with a real-time algorithm has been developed to put schools and high-calibre teachers in direct contact, so that they can find the perfect match as vacancies arise.”

SupplyWell’s founders are working with Elland-based Vapour Cloud to integrate video into its technology.

The spokesman added: “The move means that, by the first quarter of 2020, schools and prospective teachers will be able to communicate ‘face-to-face’ wherever they may be, as they work towards making a recruitment decision.”

SupplyWell’s co-founder Dan Price said: “There is a strong ‘tech for good’ ethos within our company – something we identified as the driver behind Vapour’s TeleDOC video solution. This shared sense of purpose is what kickstarted our conversations.

“We explained how, in addition to saving schools money, SupplyWell is working hard to improve wellbeing levels within the education sector too.

“My business partner and former teacher, Michael Heverin, has witnessed first-hand the physical and mental health issues within the profession.”

Vapour’s CEO Tim Mercer added: “SupplyWell is like Uber for schools. The guys told us that teachers have missed roughly 1.3 million days of work over the last four years due to stress and mental health reasons, with 33 per cent reported to be leaving the profession after five years.”