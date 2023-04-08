When you receive a call asking you to make seafood platters for the King’s coronation, there is pressure to impress.

For Alistair Ramus, owner and director of Ramus Seafood, that phone call came in January.

“They asked us what we could do so we’re supplying our traditional seafood platters and oyster platters for that weekend,” he says. “We’re just going to pray that it’s nice warm weather.”

The business began supplying the Royal Household with fish and seafood two years ago after Alistair popped into The Royal Farms Windsor Farm Shop on a whim during a trip to the town.

Alistair Ramus, owner and director of Ramus Seafood.

The shop sells high quality goods from the Royal Estates and other small suppliers. It also supplies the Royal Household with their food needs.

“The fish offering was nothing and the manager said she couldn’t find a decent supplier so I presented her with a solution,” he says.

Alistair now has his sights set on a royal warrant, which he can apply for after four years of continuous supply to the store. He hopes it will be a gateway to supplying the supermarket giants.

“We supply stores like Harrods and Selfridges with seafood platters and dressed lobsters but it’s not very scalable. To have a regular presence on the shelves of the big supermarkets is definitely the goal,” he says.

Ramus Seafood, which has a £5.1m turnover and expects to top £7m this year, has a 15,000 sq ft factory in Grimsby and employs 40 to 60 staff depending on the time of year.

Scottish salmon accounts for 70 per cent of fish sold. It also buys halibut from Greenland and cod from Iceland.

“The romantic notion of trawlers landing in Whitby and us taking the catch every morning doesn’t really exist any more, certainly not for the retail space,” says Alistair.

The business has changed dramatically since it was founded in Harrogate in 1974 by his father and mother, Chris and Elizabeth.

The company was founded as a fish and seafood supplier to restaurants and caterers, later opening fresh fish shops in Harrogate and Ilkley..

Alistair, 44, remembers scrubbing scallop shells with a nail brush in the factory at the age of five.

His father sold the business in a management buyout in 2001 when it became clear his son would not be joining the family firm. It was later sold to a private equity house.

After leaving school, Alistair decided to play professional rugby for West Hartlepool instead.

"The plan was for me to go into the business but I thought it would be more fun to play professional rugby than to sell fish,” he says.

Three years later, however, he changed his mind – ‘I realised I wasn’t as good at rugby as I thought I was’ – and he returned to the only industry he knew to work for a salmon farming group followed by foodservice group Brakes.

In 2010, he set up his own business, under the Mawgan Bay brand, to try to replicate the seafood platters that his father created in the eighties and sell them into London.

He admits it ‘didn’t really work’ but he was introduced to convenience store chain Nisa and started supplying their fish instead, which led to further contracts with Costcutter, Spar, Budgens, and Londis.

In 2019 he set his sights on buying back his family’s old business, initially merging with Ramus’s owner Tim Group Holdings before buying them out completely in December 2021.

Alistair, who describes himself as ‘someone who thinks outside the box and challenges the status quo’, realised he would have to dramatically change the business to make it work.

“I could see it was struggling but I didn’t appreciate how radical we would have to be,” he says.

Ramus had two revenue streams - restaurants and hotels and its own fish shops. To his father’s horror, Alistair mothballed both, including a historic contract with Bettys.

“It was a shame because my father effectively built his business around the Bettys estate, but it wasn’t a good enough reason to keep it,” says Alistair.

Instead he focused on supplying fish and seafood products to farm shops, food halls and other quality food retailers, including Booths, as well as one-off and seasonal lines to Waitrose and M&S.

He admits his father, who had separated from his mother and was struggling with his mental health at the time, found some of his decisions difficult. “It came at a time of massive change in his life and he struggled with the whole transaction,” Alistair says.

The decision to close down the flagship Ramus Seafood shop on King’s Road in Harrogate and move the factory to Grimsby was a bitter blow to his father.

Instead, he secured a contract with the Fodder farm shop at Yorkshire Showground, which he counts as its flagship store.

“The last thing we wanted to do was to start shutting things down. It was our last option and my father still owned that property,” says Alistair. “I had to tell him it was just a commercial decision.”

His father’s mental health deteriorated further and he took his own life in June 2020.

A public High Court battle between his mother and his sister over his £1.1m will followed.

Alistair, who is married with two sons, aged 14 and 11, says the last few years have been difficult but his focus now is on the success of the business. “Both of my children have expressed an interest in learning how it all works,” he says.

“I always had a vision that I was going to create a large food group and then sell it but I’ve definitely changed my mind on that. I want to create something for them.”