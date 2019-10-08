Meet the Yorkshire eyelash specialist that has secured Michelle Keegan as a brand ambassador

A Yorkshire firm which specialises in providing eyelash treatments and training to the beauty industry has entered the Russian market.

Nouveau Lashes has secured two new deals in Russia after attending a beauty trade fair organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The British Beauty Bar 2019 trade fair was held at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Moscow and attracted more than 350 retailers and high-profile individuals working in the beauty industry.

Nouveau Lashes, which is based in South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, was invited to join the line-up of established names after DIT recognised the brand’s continuous international growth.

In 2018, the business picked up the Queen’s Award for International Trade. It announced that the actress Michelle Keegan would be its first UK brand ambassador earlier this year.

Due to the popularity of Nouveau Lash’s stand, the company left the event with two new customers – both of which are leading Russian companies, and the business is now working with its distributor, Art Et Beaute, to further increase its reach in the lucrative Russian marketplace.

Nouveau Lashes employs an 80-strong team between its sites in South London, Milton Keynes and South Elmsall.

Keith Lockyer, the international business development manager at Nouveau Lashes, said: “ Exporting can be challenging, but by linking us up with the right people and directing us on how to market ourselves to an international audience, we have been able to strike up new deals and increase our revenue. If a business like ours can make the leap, then others can too.”

Parveen Thornhill, of the DIT, said: “Nouveau Lashes is an extremely ambitious company, so it is pleasing to hear that it is making headway in what is a competitive market.”

Nouveau Lashes specialises in providing eyelash treatments and training to the beauty industry and is known for its revolutionary LVL (Lengthen, Volume, Lift) lash system.

Companies looking for support should call 0300 365 1000 or email yorkshire@mobile.trade.gov.uk. They can also visit great.gov.uk, which has information on live export opportunities and includes general information on exporting and events.

Last year, DIT helped UK businesses export goods and services worth around £30.5 billion, according to its annual report.