Meet the Yorkshire teenager who helps the world's top motor brands stay in pristine condition

A teenager who maintains and protects luxury vehicles has expanded his business with the opening of new premises in East Yorkshire following huge growth this year.

Harry Hall, 19, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, launched Attention to Detail Automotive (ATD) aged just 16, initially juggling his time in the classroom with his passion for cars.

Since then, the business has accelerated, with customers from across the country flocking to hear about his expertise on specialist cleaning and detailing. Such has been the success, that Harry has opened up a new premises in Beverley, which includes a state-of-the-art detailing studio.

He said: “The passion for cars dates back to when I was a young child – the noise, the look and the drama is something I’ll always be passionate about.

“I used to go to car events with my dad, looking at the Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis. Whilst most people were looking at the car, I would notice that some cars had lots of marks – which I later realised were swirl marks.

“I started to research what these marks were, what caused them and how you remove them. At 16 I decided to start Attention to Detail, doing basic car washing with the intention of being able to move into the detailing industry in future. I spent £300 of my own savings on the tools and products I needed.”

It proved to be a smart move. Every weekend after school he would go out and wash cars on customers’ driveways. One recommendation led to another and before he knew it there were 10 cars per week on a regular schedule to wash – in between going to school and the homework.

He saved up week after week and eventually took over his grandparent’s garage – an ideal spot to progress in the detailing industry.

As the business grew, with Harry now having to work late nights and every weekend to get through the waiting lists, so did his reputation.

In March last year, Harry became the world’s youngest, Gyeon Certified Detailer – a leading car care supplier – and the only one in East Yorkshire. This grants his business access to Gyeon approved coatings and warranties and with the media publicity that followed, it took the demand to the next level.

He said: “The phone rang non-stop – customers literally throwing keys at me to detail their cars. It was all a little overwhelming initially. The small garage at the grandparents was no longer suitable for what I needed, and so I was on the hunt for a new headquarters, which led me to the stunning new unit in Beverley.

“My vision was to create a minimalistic, clean space that could be worked from, but also somewhere to create the full experience for the customer.”

The bespoke premises in Beverley includes a state-of-the-art detailing studio, coffee lounge for customers, with a glass viewing area and custom lighting to showcase work taking place on the vehicles.

It has led to Harry taking on new staff to help out with the detailing. It has also allowed him to set up a new company specialising in Paint Protection Film (PPF).

Harry said: “Over the last few months we have been working hard to secure a new unit for ATD. It’s not been easy, and without the help of many of our customers and contacts we wouldn’t have been able to move to this building so quickly.

“It is a big step up for ATD, so we are very excited. Just a few years ago I started this business while still in school and never anticipated to be where we are today.”