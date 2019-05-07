MEPC reveals next phase of scheme

Developer and asset manager MEPC is to break ground on the next phase of its city centre development.

Work on 12 Wellington Place in Leeds is expected to start by the end of 2019. No 12 Wellington Place will be the tallest building at the development at ten stories high, offering a mix of office, retail and leisure space.

Designed by architectural firm TP Bennett, the building will provide 146,000 sq ft of offices and up to 11,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space.

Features proposed within the final planning application include a roof terrace, metallic bronze façade and the planting of multiple groves and avenues of trees around the perimeter, promoting the development’s commitment to offering green space to all its customers.

The announcement follows the publishing of an independent report last week that reviewed the economic and social impact that Wellington Place has had on the city of Leeds, which will soon see one in 10 jobs in Leeds city centre being based at the development.

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC, said: “Wellington Place has experienced one of its fastest periods of growth in recent years and announcing 12 Wellington Place really shows our commitment to delivering the next phase of the development.

“It’s vital that we continue to supply the Leeds market with high quality office accommodation, which supports the city’s own ambitious growth plans. As quickly as we’re able to build them, we’re finding leading businesses to occupy them, allowing companies to expand, but also attracting new ones to Leeds.

The building, which is due to open in 2022, marks the halfway point of the development’s progress.