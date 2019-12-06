metals4U in Wetherby invests £580,000

A Leeds-based business has invested half a million pounds in a new warehouse and cutting machinery, following a year of substantial growth.

Wetherby-based metals4U, an online supplier of metals, plastics, tube clamps and engineering consumables, has invested £580,000 in the new warehouse, as well as new cutting machinery, following a 32 per cent business growth over the last 12 months.

The retailer is also planning to bring six new job opportunities to the area in the first quarter of 2020.

The new extension will play an integral part in ensuring the business can cover the future growth of the business, with the new premises able to hold a 50 per cent more stock than before, ensuring the business has materials stocked to cover for supply fluctuations caused by factors including Brexit uncertainty.

Paul McFadyen, managing director of metals4U, said: “In times of political uncertainty, it is great to be celebrating a truly successful 12 months for the business, and we are very much looking forward to starting off 2020 with a brand new extension that will allow us to support our business objectives.

“Our business focus now is focusing on increasing our market share, and ensuring our customer service satisfaction score is unrivalled - although we are currently supplying 98% of our customers with next day deliveries, we are looking to improve on that, and having an increased level stock in our Wetherby base will be an integral part of that.”

As well as providing new job opportunities in the area in the new year, metals4U will also be continuing its work supporting local students in 2020. The company sponsors both the University of Huddersfield and University of Leeds Formula Student teams.

After a successful 2019 partnership, metals4U will also be launching the Student Sculpture Competition, in partnership with the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, for a third consecutive year.