Middlethorpe Hall: Luxury business meetings venue in the heart of Yorkshire

LOOKING for a luxury stand out venue for your next business meeting?



Then look no further than Middlethorpe Hall - York's only country house hotel and spa which will not just leave your guests impressed but inspired.

This unique hotel, which was gifted to the National Trust, is a superior alternative to the same-old business meeting venues which have become tired and worn.

Middlethorpe Hall, from its prize-winning gardens to award-winning restaurant, has diversified to offer unique opportunities, created to enhance the meeting experience.

Here you can combine business with fine dining, opulent accommodation, spa facilities and plenty of history set in the beauty of National Trust Gardens,

It is perfect for all manner of meetings, offering day rates to overnight delegate packages. It has 29 individually designed bedrooms, an indoor pool, gymnasium, steam room, sauna and club room.

And the experience continues outside.

Mind-fullness and yoga sessions are held in the gardens, where guests can also explore a tree trail to discover 14 prize specimens.

The Barlow Room with its own private entrance and outdoor terrace can host 45 delegates while the Boardroom, decorated with antiques and fine paintings, is ideal for smaller meetings, hosting up to 10 delegates.

For even more intimate meetings, the eight suites located both in the main house and the Courtyard each feature their own sitting room and can be used for meetings or interviews.

The Dovecote is historic and unique. It is surrounded by the hotel’s award-winning gardens and home to an extensive wine collection.

It is the perfect break out room for wine tasting events.

Day delegate packages are priced from £35, including lunch, water, coffee, fruit and equipment.

Award-winning gardens

Overnight delegate packages are priced from £190 and include accommodation with the option to upgrade, breakfast, lunch and a three-course dinner.

In addition complimentary canapes and sparkling wine are offered. Use of the spa facilities including a gym is also included, for a minimum booking of eight delegates.

A vast kitchen garden produces fresh and seasonal produce which is used by the chefs in its restaurant, which has been awarded two AA Rosettes.

The classically panelled dining room provides the perfect setting to enjoy a contemporary take on traditional British food.

Middlethorpe Hall, formally the home of the famous 18th century diarist Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, is filled with history and offers an inspiring backdrop for meetings.

Along with its two companion Historic House Hotels, it was donated to the National Trust just over 10 years ago and remains the largest gift the National Trust has ever received.

Every meeting and stay to Middlethorpe Hall continues to benefit the National Trust.

Fine food

It can be hired exclusively and is just a 10-minute drive from the centre of York, with parking for up to 70 cars, which is free to all delegates and guests.

York is within easy reach of the rest of the country. It is served by direct trains from major cities around the UK, including from London in just one hour and 50 minutes.

Address: Middlethorpe Hall, York, Yorkshire, YO23 2GB

Tel: 01904 641241

Web: www.middlethorpe.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Middlethorpe.Hall

Twitter: @MiddlethorpeHal

PRICES: B&B from £219 per night based on two sharing