MKM Building Supplies acquires Brooke Ceramics

Hull-based MKM Building Supplies has acquired Brooke Ceramics, it has been announced today.

MKM is now the owner of Hull-based Brooke Ceramics, the UK’s largest independent tile and bathroom store.

The transaction, the value of which has not been disclosed, was completed last week.

A statement from both parties said it will be business as usual for staff and customers at the East Yorkshire store.

Established by Ernest Brooke in 1925, Brooke Ceramics is a family run business.

The location of the Brooke Ceramics showroom is just a stone’s throw from MKM’s flagship branch in Hull.

David Kilburn, Executive Chairman, MKM Building Supplies commented: “We have found a like-minded company in Brooke Ceramics which places the customer at the heart of its business.

"The team at Brooke Ceramics is highly skilled, has superb product knowledge and a great distribution network. We are confident this will be a great asset and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Geoff Brooke of Brooke Ceramics said: "MKM has an impressive reputation in the industry and is well-known for its commitment to the local building trade.

"Our team is excited at the prospect of becoming part of MKM’s dynamic growth, while continuing to maintain the UK’s most extensive range of wall and floor tiles for our customers.”