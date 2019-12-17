More than 140 jobs are expected to be created on new Barnsley business park

MORE than 140 jobs are expected to be created on a new Yorkshire business park.

Carnell Management Services (CMS) has completed work on a new £6.6m speculative business park in Barnsley.



Developer and long term investor CMS has delivered 15 units at the Nexus industrial development on Capitol Park.



Representatives gathered at the development, which has been built with the help of £2.20m loan from the Sheffield City Region JESSICA Fund, to mark completion of the site.



Paul Carnell from Carnell Management Services Ltd said: “Small to medium sized units like these are so desperately needed in the region. Our investment and commitment to the region means we can offer a relevant, quality product and we are confident Nexus will attract occupiers due to its high specifications and location.



“Thank you to Barnsley MBC and Enterprising Barnsley for their support on this project.”



Shaun Higginbottom from Enterprising Barnsley, said: "It’s great to see the project completion at Nexus. We are keen to see businesses thrive in Barnsley and major developments like these attract companies, create high quality jobs which mean a further boost to our local economy.”



Rebecca Schofield, partner at the Sheffield office of Knight Frank which is marketing the scheme, said: “These high quality industrial and warehouse units range in size from 3,000 to 11,800 sq ft. We already have good levels of interest in the units from potential occupiers.”



Joint agent Andrew Corbett of Smiths Chartered Surveyors added: “The location of the scheme and high quality construction will make Nexus highly sought after.”



Capitol Park's office and industrial occupiers include Sheffield Children's Hospital, Gem Imports and the NHS.





