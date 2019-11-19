More than 200 homes are being built in this part of Huddersfield

THE Yorkshire homebuilder Avant Homes has bought a 20-acre parcel of land at the former St Luke’s Hospital site in Huddersfield, where it plans to build 226 homes and create up to 250 sales and construction jobs.

The site has been sold in a joint venture partnership between Henry Boot Developments (HBD) and Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Planning permission was granted for the development by Kirklees Council in April this year.

Located just off Blackmoorfoot Road, the Avant development, called Fitzwilliam Grange, will revive the brownfield site which has been vacant for more than eight years. HBD will develop a remaining two-acres at the 22-acre site.

Work has already begun on the £58m development, where Avant will provide 16 different design-led house types across a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Eleven properties have been designated as ‘starter’ homes, offering an affordable entry level property for first time buyers.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “Fitzwilliam Grange is an exciting development for us, in a town which is undergoing significant regeneration. We are pleased to be bringing a brownfield site back into active use, providing the area with high-quality homes in this highly sustainable location.

“Offering fantastic views over the town, excellent nearby amenities and a wide range of our very latest housetypes we’re expecting the development to prove extremely popular.”

The first homes are due for completion in the mid-2020s, with the building project expected to be completed in just over five years. Showhomes are expected to be unveiled in July 2020.

Andrew Milne, Senior Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “The sale of land to Avant paves the way for the development of hundreds of much-needed new homes and supports the delivery of Kirklees’ ambitious Local Plan. We look forward to seeing life return to this excellent site and will continue to work closely with our JV partner to develop the final two acres.”

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is an operating company of the Avant Homes group. It currently operates across 14 sites throughout Yorkshire, stretching from The Lanes in Knaresborough to Sorby Village in Rotherham.