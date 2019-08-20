Morning briefing: Five business stories to start your day

Have your say

Good morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five Yorkshire business stories to start your day.

Yorkshire and the North East has witnessed a fall in the value of fraud cases heard in the region’s courts over the last six months, according to the latest KPMG Fraud Barometer.

>Here is KPMG's latest fraud barometer

A HULL tech company, formed three years ago, has grown its turnover to nearly £1m and is providing pioneering technology into a range of a major international players.

>Tech firm Sauce keeps growing#

A technology business has joined forces with a charity that aims to cut the number of male suicides to create a project that promotes digital wellbeing.

>Think Cloud aims for expansion

Another sponsor has come on board for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

> New sponsor supports top awards

A University of Leeds spin-out which is creating a new way to make toughened glass for mobile phone screens and wearable devices has secured a £600,000 investment.

>Spin-out secures investment