Morning briefing; Five business stories to start your day

GOOD morning from Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five Yorkshire business stories to start your day.

SCIENCE fiction writers have dreamed of an age when man and robot will work side by side to make the world a better place. A Huddersfield company is doing its bit to turn that dream into reality.

>The march of the robots is starting in Huddersfield

A healthcare firm which bounced back after being hit by the Boxing Day floods of 2015 is playing a significant role in halting the global spread of deadly diseases.

>Read the latest on GAMA Healthcare

Bosses at Britain’s biggest companies feel gloomy about the economy, although their fears about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit appear to be easing, according to a new study.

>Survey on economic conditions

The Leeds City Region’s export mentoring network, ExportExchange.co.uk, has helped software firm Panintelligence to open its first office in the US.

>Panintelligence heads to the US

Fears rise that the property market would take a hit from a no-deal Brexit.

>Analysis of housing trends

