Morning briefing: The five stories you must read today

Good morning. This is Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five stories to start your day.

The year is only just over half over but already Yorkshire's high streets are counting the cost of hundreds of store closures.

Read more

>The closures on Yorkshire's high streets

There's a lot of pressure attached to running a business and no more so than when you're answerable to all the staff, who have the power to vote directors out.

Alan Hirst is a sales director at Union Industries, which is a pioneer in employee ownership.

>10 questions with Alan Hirst

Insurer Aviva said it had achieved a “steady” performance against a turbulent backdrop in the first half of the year, as it signalled a possible sale of its Asian business.

>Aviva achieves steady growth

Four data scientists from Leeds have launched a new venture to help businesses thrive through personalisation, the system behind the growth of brands like Netflix.

>Meet the data scientists with big plans

As football kits go, it may be the most striking and memorable going.

>Is this the wurst football kit?