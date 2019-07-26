Morning briefing: The five Yorkshire business stories you must read today

Good morning from Greg Wright, the Deputy Business Editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five stories business stories to start your working day.
The brain-drain of bright young northerners to London has been a fact of British life for a long time. In fact, one study last year concluded that it had been going on for at least two centuries and was a major reason for the creation of the economic north-south divide. But the finest minds are being employed to put this right
The science hub that is growing Yorkshire’s bio-economy
Yorkshire has long been a county of traders. After all, we didn’t produce all that coal, wool, steel and food over the centuries solely for our own use.
Instead, we sold it and drove a hard bargain too, earning ourselves a reputation for thrift (not stinginess!) along the way. The latest export figures give us cause for hope.
Yorkshire’s export figures reveal reasons for optimism
Bradford-based Safestyle UK, the retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors, today said it had made progress on its turnaround plan.
Safestyle UK issues trading statement
Digital agency Fablr, which is based in Leeds and Manchester, designs websites, builds apps and even creates games.
We speak to Philip Bennison, a founder of the agency, about his favourite film, holidays and having a lie in.
10 questions with Philip Bennison
Google’s parent company has reported a healthy rise in revenue as the technology giant published its latest financial results.
Despite being part of a new US Department of Justice antitrust investigation over concerns about the dominance of big tech firms, Alphabet reported a revenue increase of 19% on this time last year.
