Morning briefing: The five Yorkshire business stories you must read today

Good morning, this is Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories we feel you must read today.

CYBG, the owner of Yorkshire Bank, today said its new strategy under the Virgin Money brand creates an opportunity to develop a new force in consumer and business banking.

Read more:

CYBG’s latest trading update

When the internet was still emerging as a global communications system, one Yorkshire law firm was determined to leave an impression on the virtual world.

Read more:

How LCF Law left its mark on the virtual world

Despite the market uncertainty seen globally at the turn of the year, companies are still choosing to use the public markets to access capital to fund growth.

Read more:

Our latest capital markets column

Upmarket sausage and bacon producer Cranswick has announced the acquisition of Katsouris Brothers in North London for an initial consideration of £43.5m and the acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the current financial year.

Read more:

The latest Blackfriar column

PROVIDENT Financial today said it had delivered strong new business volumes over the last half year, when it was the subject of a failed takeover bid.

Read more:

Provident Financial’s latest results