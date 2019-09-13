Morning briefing - today's top Yorkshire business stories

Have your say

Good morning, Lizzie Murphy from The Yorkshire Post here.

Here are the top Yorkshire stories from its business community this morning.

An angel network which invests in early stage technology firms in the North has received a £10m boost to expand into other regions

Read here: Northern angel network set to expand after £10m commitment

Pub group J D Wetherspoon, which has 77 pubs in Yorkshire, reported a higher annual pretax profit this morning as more people visited its pubs.

Read here: J D Wetherspoon posts higher annual profit

A £35m project to build apartments and offices in the centre of York is taking shape with the concrete and steel frames now being erected.

Read here: Hudson Quarter reaches key stage

Over three quarters of young people do not know what an engineer does, according to new research.

Read here: Three quarters of young people do not know what an engineer is