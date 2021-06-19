Morrisons declines to comment on report of £5.5bn bid approach

Morrisons' CEO, David Potts

A spokesperson for Bradford-based Morrisons had no comment on the Sky News report. A spokesperson for CD&R also had no comment.

Morrisons is Britain's fourth largest grocer by sales, trailing market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Shares in Morrisons, down 3 per cent over the last year, closed Friday at 182p, valuing the group at £4.33bn.

Sky News reported CD&R has begun approaching banks about financing a potential bid for Morrisons in recent days.

It said a bid could involve Terry Leahy, the former Tesco CEO who is a senior adviser to CD&R.

When at Tesco, Mr Leahy was the boss of Andrew Higginson and David Potts, who are now Morrisons' chairman and CEO respectively.

A bid for Morrisons would follow Walmart's recent sale of a majority stake in Asda to the Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital.

That deal valued Asda at £6.8bn and followed Sainsbury's failure to takeover Asda after an agreed deal was blocked by Britain's competition regulator in 2019.