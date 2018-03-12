Morrisons recruits 200 new local foodmakers to supply supermarkets

SUPERMARKET giant Morrisons announced today it has selected more than 200 local foodmakers to help feed the nation with food that is more British and more local.

The products are being delivered to stores with a fraction of the food miles that groceries normally travel and the Bradford-based supermarket said they will represent the best British foodmakers.

Morrisons, which announces its full-year results on Wednesday, said it is giving the foodmakers shelf space because more customers are looking to buy British and local food.

A YouGov survey for the grocer found that the number of customers who prefer to buy British food products has edged up to 68 per cent over the last 12 months, compared to 67 per cent a year ago, with 48 per cent of these expecting British food to be fresher.

Some of the local products include Yorkshire Parkin made to a 100 year old family recipe and Voakes Free-From Pies made by the wife of a famous Yorkshire pie maker who couldn’t eat the family produce because she herself is intolerant to gluten.

Morrisons will start its next search in April. The supermarket will host a series of events from Devon to Aberdeenshire where local foodmakers will pitch for their place in their local Morrisons store.

Rebecca Singleton, Morrisons local solutions director, said: “Customers are telling us they want to buy British and buy food that is made near their communities. They believe it will be fresher and that they will be supporting their local farmers and businesses. These 200 foodmakers will give many customers a local choice of food or drink and our plan is to find more this year.”