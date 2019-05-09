​Morrisons ​has reported a robust performance in 2019 despite​ political and economic uncertainty ​damaging consumer confidence.

The Bradford-based firm​ warned that it face​s​ a tough comparative over the next three months.

M​orrisons' chief executive D​avid Potts​ said:​ "​We expect the market to remain competitive and challenging, and in ​the second quarter​ we will annualise last year’s favourable summer weather and the World Cup.

​"​However, we remain confident that Morrisons still has many sales and profit growth opportunities ahead, and continue to expect that growth to be both meaningful and sustainable.​"​

The group said like-for-like sales rose 2.3 per​ ​cent in the 13 weeks to May 5. This was slightly below analysts’ average forecast for growth of 2.5 per​ ​cent, and below growth of 3.8 per​ ​cent in the previous quarter. In the first quarter​,​ like-for-like retail sales ​rose 0.2 per​ ​cent, while wholesale ​rose​ 2.1 per​ ​cent.

Morrisons ​also announced that the supermarket's online business will temporarily suspend its capacity at a London Ocado warehouse.​ ​This follows the fire at Ocado's Andover facility, which has left the online grocer looking for more capacity.​ ​It is expected that Morrisons will be reintroduced to the facility in 2021.

Mr Potts said: "We are improving the shopping trip and becoming more competitive for customers, and are pleased with another quarter of positive like-for-like sales.

"We will continue this important work, including on those favourite items we know our customers want to buy at Morrisons."

A​nalyst Clive Black at Shore Capital said: "Morrisons' ​first quarter​ trading statement reveals the sustained and balanced progress made by the ​g​roup since 2015​.​

​"​We retain our 2020 Morrison forecasts, just one quarter into the year, noting the ​g​roup faces particularly challenging ​second quarter​ comparatives which ease moving into ​the second half of​ 2020.

​"​Morrison is in ever-improving shape, in our view, supported by a very strong financial backbone​.

​"​We forecast further good growth in earnings​, sustained cash generation and a healthy income yield of 6.2​ per cent​ which make for an attractive investment proposition in UK retail.​"​

Senior market analyst Fiona Cincotta at City Index said: "This disappointing rate of sales growth will stoke fears that Morrisons' impressive recovery could be starting to run out of puff.



"Most concerning is the rate of retail sales growth, which at 0.2 per cent, is the lowest we've seen recorded by the company since 2016. Morrisons is of course a more well-rounded business these days and its growing wholesale division has taken up retail's slack, helping overall like-for-like sales grow 2.3 per cent."



Mr Cincotta said Morrisons compares reasonably well with recent sales updates posted by Tesco and Sainsbury's, although she said the momentum is "certainly waning at Morrisons".



"Like other UK retailers, the company is weathering a particularly challenging trading environmental, as the ongoing Brexit circus saps consumer confidence and German discounters keeping pinching market share," she added.