Morrisons reports weak consumer confidence as sales fall

Morrisons has reported its first quarterly sales fall since 2016 as unfavourable summer weather failed to live up to last year's hot summer, when sales were also boosted by the World Cup and the royal wedding.

The Bradford-based firm said consumer confidence is weak, which has also affected customer behaviour.

Morrisons ended its run of 14 consecutive quarters of growth with a 1.9 per cent fall in like-for-like sales in the three months to August 4.

Like-for-like sales in the six months to August 4 rose 0.2 per cent following a 2.3 per cent increase in the first quarter.

The group said it expects to see sales pick up in the second half and it has plans for cost savings.

The supermarket also revealed it has extended its relationship with Amazon, signing a long-term partnership to explore new opportunities.

The firm reported a 5.3 per cent rise in first half pre-tax profit before one-off items of £198m.

David Potts, chief executive, said: "We stayed focused on our fix, rebuild and grow strategy, and were pleased to maintain the momentum of the turnaround against strong comparatives last year.

"Sales and profit progress was robust and we again invested in improving our competitiveness for customers."

Analyst Clive Black at Shore Capital said:"The second quarter has been challenging for Morrisons, as reflected in negative like-for-like sales in its retail division and a slowdown in the wholesale component.

"Whilst this is so, it was anticipated by us, so reflected in the shave to our 2020 pre-tax profit expectations in July.

"Morrisons will not be alone amongst British supermarkets in recording negative same store sales through the summer."