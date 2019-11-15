Morrisons targets office Christmas Party market as data shows UK workers expect cutbacks this year

Morrisons is hoping to break into the office Christmas Party market with a knock-down price offer for a festive meal.

Morrisons is opening its cafés to Christmas party groups – offering £7.50 a head 3-course meals including prawn cocktail starters, British turkey and all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

Morrisons Cafe

The Christmas Meal Deal has been created in response to new research which shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence, with one in twenty (5 per cent) expecting it to be cancelled all together.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked now for Monday 25th November to Monday 23rd December. The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal start from £6.50 a head for a 2-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full 3-courses. In a touch of festive generosity, Morrisons is serving all Christmas dinners with roast AND mashed potato. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget. And as our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs. It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”