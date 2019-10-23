Morrisons to install UK's largest network of electric car chargers

SUPERMARKET chain Morrisons is to install what is thought to be the nation’s largest network of rapid charging points for electric vehicles.

The charge points will allow customers to charge the majority of cars from flat to full battery in under 45 minutes.

Electric car chargers at Morrisons

This week Morrisons unveils its first 50 GeniePoint rapid charging points at its stores nationwide, with a further 50 planned by 2020.

Read more: How Morrisons could become a target for overseas buyers

Andrew Ball, fuel & services manager of Morrisons, said: “Customers are beginning to take part in the biggest revolution in car design since the internal combustion engine was first developed.

“We need to follow them and give them the opportunity to charge while they shop.”

The rapid chargers will charge an electric car six times quicker than standard charging points.

Electric car chargers at Morrisons

Read more: Morrisons to roll out same day grocery deliveries.

Morrisons says that a 20-30 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range.

A spokesperson added that the charging points have been located around the perimeter of the car parks to ensure they are available to those who need them and not obstructed by other customers.

The majority of the electricity will come from ENGIE which buys from zero-carbon energy sources like hydroelectricity, biomass, bio-gas, wind and solar.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ENGIE EV (Electric Vehicle) Solutions, the owner of the GeniePoint Network, said: “Providing convenient, fast charging facilities is essential in ensuring drivers have the confidence to switch to electric vehicles and reduce traffic pollution.

“Morrisons supermarkets are ideally situated in communities as drivers go about their day to day activities, and will make an important contribution as we build the most reliable rapid charging network nationwide.”

Recent figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show sales of Battery Electric Vehicles are up more than four times.

Morrisons said that demand for reliable, rapid electric vehicle charging facilities is growing and drivers want to see chargers situated at convenient location.