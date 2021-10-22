Morrisons to lend its backing to new School of Sustainable Food and Farming to help green agriculture

The Bradford-based grocer is linking up with fast food chain McDonald’s and the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to launch the nation’s first School of Sustainable Food and Farming, which officially opens today at Harper Adams University, in Newport, Shropshire.

The facility, the first of its type in the UK, will run courses that seek to introduce regenerative methods of farming – for livestock, soil health and biodiversity – to help produce food in a sustainable way.

Morrisons is working more closely with farmers.

In the UK, agricultural production is responsible for 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions. The new venture is aimed at helping realise the Government’s new ‘green’ agriculture policy, unveiled in November last year.

The courses will be run by the UK’s leading experts in agronomy, veterinary practice, and nutrition.

NFU president Minette Batters said: “A transformation is needed globally to boost sustainable food production and ensure that we can continue to feed a growing population while doing our bit for the planet.

“In Britain farmers have an ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and the School of Sustainable Food and Farming will help us get there.

Morrisons is backing sustainable agriculture.

“It will help our farmers, both established and new, take on the role of world leaders in climate-friendly food production, paving the way for farming across the world in a sustainable and beneficial way.”

Sophie Throup, Morrisons’ head of agriculture, fisheries and sustainable sourcing, said there is a need to “revolutionise food production”, and added: “It’s the first time the NFU, restaurants, supermarkets and universities have come together to act with one voice for the greater good.

"We have supported the development of this school for our own farmers but also for the nation’s farmers.”