Morses Club sees a boost from its club card operation

Morses Club, the UK’s second biggest doorstep lender after Provident Financial, reported strong trading for the year to February 23 as it expands cashless lending through its Morses Club Card.
The Batley-based firm said it now has 30,000 Morses Club Card customers, an increase of 43 per cent, with £15.5m in loan balances.
On a like-for-like, pro forma basis, revenue rose 6 per cent to £117m and total credit issued increased by 2.4 per cent to £178.5m.
Adjusted pre-tax profit increased by 15 per cent to £22m following a 2.6 per cent increase in customer numbers to 235,000.
The group said improvements in technology have boosted its service following the launch of a new customer portal, which complements the agent relationship.
Morses reported high levels of customer, agent and employee satisfaction.
Chief executive Paul Smith said: “It has been a strong year for Morses Club as we have continued to develop our core offering which is increasingly enabled through our complementary technology platform, grown cashless lending through the Morses Club Card, and made a number of acquisitions.
"These have all contributed to the sustainable growth of the loan book, customer numbers, increased levels of revenue and profit, as well as the maintenance of a base of high quality lending."
He said that new technology is important for the group's future growth.
"The introduction of a customer portal,with full rollout in 2019/20, means that the end-to-end customer journey is digital at the points that the customer wants and not a replacement of the agent service they have come to know and trust," he said.
"We believe that it is precisely this kind of ability that will assist us in keeping the home collected credit numbers in scope whilst others in the market may struggle with growth following the FCA’s changes to the way in which home collected credit sales can be enacted."
He said that trading conditions in the home collected credit market for the current year are challenging.
"Whilst Morses Club is equipped to steer a steady course in such conditions, it remains to be seen whether or not smaller players will have the ability or appetite to do so," he added.
The comments come at a tumultuous time for the doorstep lending market as market leader Provident Financial fights off a hostile £1.3bn takeover bid from rival Non-Standard Finance in a battle which has become increasingly bitter.
Analyst Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "We expect bolt-on acquisitions in the home credit space to remain a core element of Morses Club's strategy.
"However, we think it is possible that the group could consider a larger acquisition should the opportunity arise, noting that Non-Standard Finance plans to spin off its Loans at Home operation should it be successful in its bid to acquire Provident Financial.
"Interestingly, the group reports that trading conditions in home collected credit market are 'challenging', despite the obvious distractions at its two main competitors."