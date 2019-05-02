​Morses Club, the UK’s second ​biggest doorstep lender after Provident Financial, reported strong trading for the year to February 23 as it expands ​cashless​ ​lending through ​its Morses Club Card​.​

The Batley-based firm said it now has ​30,000 Morses Club Card customers, an increase of 43 per cent, with £15.5m in loan balances.

On a like-for-like, pro forma​ ​basis, revenue ​rose 6​ per cent to £117m and total credit issued increased by 2.4​ per cent​ to £178.5m​.

Adjusted pr​e-tax ​profit ​increased by 1​5 per cent to £22m​ following a​ 2.6​ per cent​ increase in customer numbers to 235,000​.

The group said improvements in t​echnology ​have boosted ​its service following the launch of a new ​c​ustomer ​p​ortal​, which complements the agent relationship​.

​Morses reported high levels of customer, agent and employee satisfaction​.

Chief executive Paul Smith​ said:​ ​“​It has been a strong year for Morses Club as we have continued to develop our core offering​ ​which is increasingly enabled through our complementary technology platform, grown ​​cashless​ ​lending through the Morses Club Card, and made a number of acquisitions.

​"​These have all​ ​contributed to the sustainable growth of the loan book, customer numbers, increased levels of​ ​revenue and profit, as well as the maintenance of a base of high quality lending.​"

He said that new technology is important for the group's future growth.

​"The introduction of a customer portal,with full rollout in 2019/20, means that the end-to-end customer journey is digital at the points​ ​that the customer wants and not a replacement of the agent service they have come to know and​ ​trust​," he said.

​"​We believe that it is precisely this kind of ability that will assist us in keeping the home​ ​collected credit numbers in scope whilst others in the market may struggle with growth following​ ​the FCA’s changes to the way in which home collected credit sales can be enacted.​"

​He said that​ trading​ ​conditions in the home collected credit market for the current year are challenging​.

"W​hilst​ ​Morses Club is equipped to steer a steady course in such conditions, it remains to be seen whether​ ​or not smaller players will have the ability or appetite to do so​," he added.

The comments come at a tumultuous time for the doorstep lending market as market leader Provident Financial fights off a hostile ​£1.3bn takeover bid from rival Non-Standard Finance in a battle which has become increasingly bitter.

Analyst Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "We expect bolt-on acquisitions in the home credit space to remain a core element of ​Morses Club's​ strategy.

​"​However, we think it is possible that the group could consider a larger acquisition should the opportunity arise, noting that Non-Standard Finance plans to spin off its Loans at Home operation should it be successful in its bid to acquire Provident Financia​l​.

​"​Interestingly, the group reports that trading conditions in home collected credit market are ​'​challenging​'​, despite the obvious distractions at its two main competitors.​"​