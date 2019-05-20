Motorhomes and Caravans secures funding package

Hull-based Motorhomes and Caravans Limited has announced expansion plans after securing new funding.

Motorhomes and Caravans Limited expects turnover to exceed £8 million this year and the business employs 20 staff, although this will increase as they are currently recruiting more apprentices to learn the trade.

Established in 2008, Motorhomes and Caravans was created by entrepreneurs Steven Pritchard and Kerry Robertson who were looking for an affordable way to provide a holiday for their extended family.

The couple created their own camper van converting a horsebox and managed to sell this after the summer holidays at a profit.

They subsequently decided to invest further in the business and now run a successful business retailing both new and used motorhomes and caravans across the UK, from their headquarters in Stoneferry Road in Hull.

The funding package has been put together from Barclays, with the firm being a long-standing customer.

Mr Pritchard said: “We’ve been growing organically over the years and we decided to expand our part exchange business and take on some apprentices. Once our customers get the camping bug, they invariably come back to us to trade up, so it made sense to increase stock and provide more choice for our customers.

“We’ve banked with Barclays for over eight years now so it was great that they knew our business well and were able to support our growth plans which will take the business to the next level.”

Ben Carver, Barclays associate director put together the funding package for the deal and said: “Steve and his team operate a thriving business and we’re delighted to support this ambitious and highly specialised company with their future growth plans.”