MP says Harrogate 'Nidd Gorge' relief road idea is now 'dead'

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones says "the debate should be over" after the public overwhelmingly rejected the idea of a 'Nidd Gorge' relief road in a major public consultation.

Organised by North Yorkshire County Council as part of its comprehensive Harrogate Congestion Study, the results of more than 15,000 residents show a tendency to favour environmentally-friendly approach to solving heavy congestion in the Harrogate area over the building of new roads.



Mr Jones, who came out publically against any road near Nidd Gorge months ago, said: ““The public have overwhelmingly rejected the Nidd Gorge relief road idea; that is a great start to our future transport planning.

"The news that 78 per cent of respondents – some 12,000 people – oppose a road near the Nidd Gorge is welcome but not surprising.

Update - Harrogate congestion survey more results announced



"I hope North Yorkshire County Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough Constituency Committee will recommend that this new road building scheme is not taken forward. I hope too that the county council’s executive will endorse that approach.

“That debate should now be over. The more thought-provoking results from this comprehensive study are around the potential sustainable transport measures that could be introduced.



“There are important discussions to have around these options and they are fundamental to how we are going to get in, out and through Harrogate and Knaresborough in the future.

"While the spotlight has been firmly anchored on the new road option, the study was about a lot more than that.

"The basis of future planning must surely be the other information obtained in this important study.”

Harrogate schools to change opening hours during UCI cycling events