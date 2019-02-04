MPs back campaign to protect bank customers from forgery

AN influential group of MPs is supporting a campaign that aims to prevent personal and business banking customers from becoming victims of forgery.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking (AAPG) has given its backing to the Bank Signature Forgery Campaign.

Members of the APPG said they receive “frequent and consistent representations” from constituents with concerns over the forgery of signatures. The APPG believes the campaign will provide a method for gathering evidence of possible signature forgeries by UK banks in court documents.

The campaign is encouraging personal and business customers who have received a bank court document from any UK bank or finance company to send a photo or photocopy of the bank signature, along with the name of the bank, to the Bank Signature Forgery Campaign. The campaign is also encouraging customers to send in examples of where they feel their signature has been “digitally lifted”.

Kevin Hollinrake MP, the co-chairman of the APPG, said he wanted to make sure that the banks obeyed the law. In the US, all 50 state Attorney Generals have investigated allegations of forgery of bank signatures on court documents in cases against customers, the APPG said.

A spokesman for the Bank Signature Forgery Campaign said the group was calling for an inquiry by MPs into possible signature forgery by UK banks.

UK Finance, the banking industry’s trade body, said it was still consulting with its members over the issue.