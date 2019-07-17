Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods boosted by cooler summer

Have your say

The firm behind Mr Kipling cakes has seen a boost in sales thanks to cooler spring and summer weather.

Premier Foods, which also makes Ambrosia products, said cooler weather led to a rise in sales of Bisto gravy and Paxo stuffing.

The business, which is searching for a new chief executive, said sales in the 13 weeks to June 29 were up 1.1 per cent compared with the same period a year ago, with branded sales up 2.9 per cent. Total UK sales rose 2.6 per cent, Premier added.

Alastair Murray, acting chief executive of Premier Foods, said: “Both Mr Kipling and Batchelors have already benefited from TV advertising campaigns in the first quarter.”

But he warned that concerns over Brexit had hit its Irish business heavily, with total international sales down 18 per cent.

The company said: “This was due to the unwind of Brexit-related stock in Irish customers’ supply chains. The international business is, however, expected to return to sales growth in subsequent quarters.”

Premier’s Mr Kipling factory is in Carlton, South Yorkshire. The factory is capable of producing 864 fondant fancies a minute and 1,000 cake slices a minute.

Simon Wood, general manager of the Premier Foods factory in Carlton, said: “This site alone will make just over one billion cakes a year.”

Mr Kipling has 750 core staff and for busier periods it relies on agency workers coming in.