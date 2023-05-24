A huge new flagship M&S megastore is set to open at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds tomorrow.

The brand new megastore has been hotly anticipated for four months, as the 97,000 square foot destination has prepared to welcome eager shoppers and ahead of the store’s official opening tomorrow (May 25) at 10am, the Yorkshire Evening Post was given exclusive access to preview the on-site facilities including a ‘bigger and better’ bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe concept.’

The store will also house a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula, while the food hall will feature fresh displays brimming with quality produce – including a bakery, a selection of cheeses, an M&S pizza counter complete with special pizza oven, and a dedicated wine shop.

Upon opening, the first 200 customers through the door will be given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers.

The store moves into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 9pm, on Saturdays from 8am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. Take a look inside...

1 . First look inside new M&S megastore The brand new megastore has been hotly anticipated for four months. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . First look inside new M&S megastore On-site facilities include a ‘bigger and better’ bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe concept.’ Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . First look inside new M&S megastore The ‘digital cafe’ will feature special Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar slushees - perfect for the warm summer sun. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . First look inside new M&S megastore The cafe is one of the largest in-store M&S cafe's in Britain and will feature coffee specially shipped in from Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales