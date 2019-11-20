Mulberry to open new concept store in Victoria Leeds

British luxury brand Mulberry has announced that it is to open a new concept store in property developer Hammerson’s flagship destination Victoria Leeds.

The new 3,000 sq ft store will open on November 27 in Victoria Quarter. The new concept, created by Johnny Coca and interior designer Faye Toogood, draws inspiration from Britain’s art and natural landscapes.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, said: “Mulberry is an iconic British brand, and its new store concept is sure to be a hit with our customers, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

“The brand really complements the broader luxury offer at the destination, which includes Louis Vuitton, Temperley London, Vivienne Westwood, and Harvey Nichols.

“We’re seeing more and more brands introducing new concepts and offers at Victoria Leeds, and that really highlights its position as the leading retail and leisure destination in the region.”

The full product range will be available at the store and will include a Leeds-exclusive edition of the Small Millie Tote.

Mulberry’s festive photo booth will be in store, allowing visitors to create their very own greeting card, from November 28 to December 2.

A range of client services will also be available in store including same day delivery, Saturday delivery, in-store shopping appointments and a drop-off service for the brand’s repairs department.

Ian Earnshaw, commercial director at Mulberry, said: “I am delighted that we are launching our new store concept in Victoria Quarter. Leeds has always been, and will continue to be, an extremely important market for the brand.

“We are very excited to offer all of our omnichannel and after-sales services in a seamless customer journey, while showcasing all product categories in the Mulberry universe.”

Victoria Leeds has welcomed a number of new brands in 2019, including Peloton and Dowsing & Reynolds.