My Passion: Going to Huddersfield Town has opened my eyes to joy of football

Mohammed Bhana, PR director at Kahn Design, on how football is helping him instil positive values in his son.

I work for Afzal Kahn, the founder and creative director of the automotive design house Kahn Design, as a PR director.

I work at a hundred miles per hour, yet I take a great deal of pride in the fact that I subscribe to my own opinion of what public relations is all about: ‘The best form of PR is to always tell the truth,’ and I receive great coverage from international media because of the truthful narrative that I advocate.

However, I am not a PR director at home; I am a dad to two amazing boys, Adam and Ismaeel. My wife Tam is also my best friend and I love my parents so much, I bought a house opposite them.

But there is someone else in my life – Huddersfield Town Football Club.

When Adam asked me to take him to watch Huddersfield in 2016, I wasn’t sure.

I was once commissioned by Liverpool FC to look at their international fan base and helped them secure a sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered Bank, so I had an affinity to the reds.

However, ensuring Adam was doing well at school was of paramount importance, so we agreed on a list of targets, which he met, and I took him to the John Smith’s stadium.

To my amazement, I came to the conclusion that Huddersfield Town is a club with a soul, devoid of the paraphernalia and excess that is often associated with football.

A few weeks later, I met with Sean Jarvis, the club’s respected commercial director, who offered me an ambassadorial role at the club, which I duly accepted.

It has been a surreal experience thus far. Adam recently returned a £5 note he found at the John Smiths Stadium and the story somehow went viral. Adam was rewarded by getting a chance to meet a hero of his, Aaron Mooy.

As the great scholar and poet Rumi once said: “Yesterday, I was clever, and I tried to change the world. Today I am wise, and I try to change myself.” Thank God Huddersfield Town have helped me put these words into practice by valuing my family time and teaching my son a very valuable lesson in life.

In the words of my wife, Huddersfield Town is all about being one family.