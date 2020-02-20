NatWest creates 50 new business banking jobs in Yorkshire

NatWest is creating 50 new jobs including five apprenticeship positions at its Yorkshire centre.

The new full-time jobs, which are customer service representative roles across web, social media and telephone, will be based at the bank’s centre in Rotherham.

The new team will be a part of Business Banking which supports the bank’s 700,000 business customers across the UK with their everyday banking needs.

Five new apprentice positions are also being created as part of the NatWest’s commitment to supporting new talent.

Recruitment for the new positions is underway, and the bank expects the opportunities to be filled by the end of April 2020.

Rachel Lewis, Business Banking Centre Manager, said: “These new roles in Rotherham will help us in our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our business customers.

“The jobs will also provide a fantastic opportunity for a wide range of people to join an outstanding team, and develop new skills and experience.

“We know that there is great deal of talent locally and encourage those that are interested to get in touch.”

Andrew Harrison, managing director of business banking, NatWest, added: “We are committed to improving the experience for our customers through their channel of choice, and are delighted to be investing in our Rotherham campus and welcoming 50 new colleagues to our customer support team.

“These new colleagues will be crucial in helping us provide a highly specialised service over multiple channels to UK SMEs, helping them grow and thrive.”

The move comes after The Royal Bank of Scotland announced last week it will to change its name to NatWest Group in a bid to distance the bank’s image from its £45bn bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The next step is to create a “purpose-led” bank, aligning executive pay with a range of targets linked to long-term bonuses. The targets include creating 50,000 new businesses by 2023, helping to create 500,000 jobs.