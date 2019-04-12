Nestle in York teams with charity for foil recycling scheme

Have your say

Food and drink giant Nestlé is asking fans of its chocolates to recycle the aluminium foil packaging that comes with its products in a bid to raise money for charity.

Nestlé, one of York’s largest employers, has joined forces with the Snappy Trust York, a charity dedicated to empowering children and young people with disabilities, in an aluminium foil recycling scheme.

Instead of throwing away used foil, Foil for Snappy is encouraging York residents to recycle the valuable material at one of seven locations across the city.

The foil will then be sold for recycling with the proceeds going towards the Snappy Trust York.

Any type of foil will be accepted so long as it is clean.

Nestlé provided the funding to upgrade the collection bins.

Alison Bramfitt, group packaging manager at Nestlé UKI, said: “Rope in your family, friends and colleagues and together we can make a difference.”