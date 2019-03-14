Networking event to put music at its core

A new regular business networking event is coming to York, and it wants you to bring music with you.

The Mix is a new format for meeting other business people in York, with attendees encouraged to take a favourite piece of music (ideally on vinyl but CD is allowed) and hand it to the DJ on arrival.

When it’s time to play that song, the DJ will read out the person’s name, the reason why they love that song, and a brief description about them.

The Mix is the brainchild of Lyndon Nicholson, Founder of York-based company F5 Presentations.

Mr Nicholson said: “Traditional networking events are built around stand-up elevator pitches and distribution of business cards. These events are stuck in the dark ages and things need to move on. Music is the greatest ice-breaker. I want people to use this event to make friends, learn about their businesses, and share a love of music.”

The event is taking place at The Micklegate Social on April 9 between 7-10pm,

“I like to think of it as the love child of traditional business networking and a night out at Kennedy’s,” added Mr Nicholson.

Tickets are £9 and can be booked at www.themix.biz.

The price includes a welcome drink and snacks will be provided.

Attendees wishing to find out more can email info@themix.biz