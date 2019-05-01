New care home on former RAF site

A new £10m care home has launched on the site of a former RAF station, creating 50 jobs.

York’s newest care home, Handley House, officially opened yesterday.

The home has been named after the former Handley Page RAF aircraft repair station on which it is located. The home’s operator, Ideal Carehomes, has invested £10m in the new site which has been built by sister-company LNT Construction.

Representatives from the Yorkshire Air Museum were invited to the event along with 93-year-old Dorothy Harrison who worked as a payroll administrator at the base in the 1940s and now lives at Ideal’s sister-home Ebor Court in York.

The group declared the home open whilst remembering former workers who were credited with keeping hundreds of planes airborne during the Second World War.