New chapter for Hull-based Arco as it opens new national distribution centre

THE HULL-Based safety wear company Arco has opened its new national distribution centre.

The new centre, which is known as (NDC2) has become operational, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 135-year history.

A spokesman said that the £30m investment in NDC2 will ensure that Arco can meet its customers’ changing needs through its improved logistics capabilities.

Phase one of the company’s supply chain investment was completed in July 2016 with a £4 million investment in NDC1 which increased the company’s picking and packing capability for customer orders.

Phase two was a £30m investment in building an extension to NDC1. NDC2 will hold 40,000 pallet locations and become the main storage facility for Arco.

New conveyor belts will link the facility to the original NDC.

Neil Griffiths, Divisional Director of Logistics and Supply Chain, commented on the completion of NDC2: “Everyone at Arco is extremely excited that building work on the NDC2 is now complete.

"Our efforts in expanding the business’s logistical capabilities will allow us to fulfil our ambitious future growth plans. This investment was a necessary step to enhance the commitment to our customers and future proof our desire to invest in the growing city of Hull and our colleagues alike.

“Being a family business has meant Arco has been able to invest in times when not all businesses could. The launch of our NDC2 comes as a celebration for all of us and marks the final logistical phase to ensure that our future growth plans can be met.”

Arco distributes a range of more than 170,000 branded and own brand products, including personal protective equipment, workwear, safety footwear, gloves, workplace safety and hygiene products.