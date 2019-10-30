New chief executive takes charge at Leeds-based Symington's

THE Yorkshire company that has been credited with inventing instant soup has hired a new chief executive.

The branded meal and snack manufacturer, Symington’s, has appointed David Cox as its new CEO. He will join Symington’s on Monday from Fox’s Biscuits where he was managing director.

A spokesman said: “David joined Fox’s after four years at General Mills, latterly as European managing director. Before this he was with Tesco as category director for four years, initially looking after the frozen category and then dairy. His early career was spent at Unilever where for 10 years he held various business development and account management roles.”

Tim Whiting, chairman of Symington’s, said: “David is highly respected in the food industry and brings significant retail experience. We are delighted to have attracted him to Symington’s and look forward to working with him as we take forward our ambitious plans for the business.”

Commenting on his appointment David Cox, said: “Symington’s is a fantastic business with huge potential and with great brands in growth markets. I look forward to joining the team at Symington’s and to the challenge of working across a number of different categories.”

David Cox replaces John Power who left Symington’s in September. Symington’s financial accounts for the year ended 26 August 2018 reported EBITDA of £10.2 million for the year, a 12.8 per cent increase year-on-year. Significant brand investment in Mug Shot and Naked along with strong innovation helped to boost sales, the company said.

The Leeds-based company, which was founded in 1827 employs around 700 people. It is the owner of Mug Shot, Naked, Chicken Tonight, Ragu and free-from brand ilumi.

It also produces a range of retailer brand products for all the major UK grocers.