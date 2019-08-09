New deal means Yorkshire office development is full

Have your say

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank has brokered a significant office deal at Woodland Park in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

Knight Frank advised landlords ISG on the letting of 2,528 sq ft of office space to architectural designers Quest Solutions Ltd.

Quest Solutions will be moving into the first floor of Beech House at Woodland Park, which is now fully let.

Sophia Nesro, ISG’s commercial property manager, commented: “Quest Solutions are a fantastic addition to Woodland Park and ISG are very pleased to play a part in the company’s

continued growth by welcoming them to the estate.”

She added: “It’s been a great collaboration with ISG and the Knight Frank lettings team to finally bring the estate to its full potential.”

Sam Jamieson of Knight Frank commented: “Woodland Park is a development of three adjacent two-storey office buildings in an attractive, beautifully-kept landscaped setting with

ample parking. Following the letting to Quest, the estate is now full.

“Woodland Park has proved extremely popular, with its high-quality specification, its setting and its location close to the M62, proving to be a winning combination,” said Mr Jamieson.