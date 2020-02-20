New development at Wellington Place is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to heart of Leeds

THE latest phase in the development of the Wellington Place business district is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to the heart of Leeds.

The developer and Asset Manager, MEPC, has started work on on 11 and 12 Wellington Place.

Once completed the 245,000 sq. ft. Grade office and retail and leisure space is set to bring 2,500 more jobs to Leeds.

Paul Pavia, Head of Development at MEPC, said: “2019 was another incredibly successful year for us at the Wellington Place development, and things look set to continue as we start with the enabling work on 11 and 12.

"This will be the first speculative building to be started in the west end of the master plan and once complete will bring more extremely high-quality office and retail space to the Leeds market.

“This planning application approval will enable us to continue to meet the demand for more high-quality office space, as more businesses look to expand or relocate to Leeds. It also demonstrates the success of what we’ve created here – a strong and vibrant community where companies thrive.

“This move to double the size of the next building at Wellington Place also shows our commitment to supporting the city’s ambitious growth plans, and we’re looking forward to moving to the next stage of our ambitious plans in 2020.”

Work continues across the development, with 4 Wellington Place due for completion in October. The building, which will offer 156,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, has already been pre-let by the Stars Group, with only 22,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail space remaining.