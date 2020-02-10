New development in South Kirkby to create up to 115 jobs

A new commercial space that could create up to 115 jobs has been given a £2.7m funding boost from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The funding will enable further development in South Kirkby, Wakefield, which is a part of the LEPs Enterprise Zones.

The funding is delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1bn package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across the Leeds City Region.

The scheme is being led by developer Marshall Construction and will offer 65,500 sq ft of commercial space.

It has the potential to host up to 115 jobs and will include a total of four new units.

The first three units are being speculatively built and due for completion in March 2021.

Roger Marsh OBE DL, chairman of the LEP, said: “Our £2.7m investment in the South Kirkby Leeds City Region Enterprise Zone site demonstrates our commitment to creating the infrastructure for economic growth. I look forward to seeing work start on site next month.”

Chris Marshall, of Marshall Commercial Development Projects, said: “Marshall Construction is very pleased to be involved with the development on this industrial park on which construction is due to commence early March.

“We would like to thank the Combined Authority and Wakefield Council for their support on this project which hopefully will create many new jobs over the next few years, both in the new units and also the construction on site.”

South Kirkby is one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones which is supported by the LEP, the Combined Authority, Wakefield Council, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Marshall Construction.

Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council said: “This is fantastic news for the next stage of South Kirkby’s development.

“Since the enterprise zone was launched it has been a great success, providing jobs and opportunities for business growth in our district and will continue to play an important role in supporting our local, district and regional economies.”

Enterprise Zone sites across the Leeds City Region will deliver over 1.5 million sq ft of new commercial space in the form of 21 new business units.

To date, eight new units, totalling 246,700 sq ft, have been delivered, enabling new occupiers to create jobs for local residents.

Designated areas that provide tax breaks and government support, Enterprise Zones are aimed at both new and expanding businesses.

They look to unlock key development sites, consolidating infrastructure, attracting businesses and creating jobs.

All business rates growth generated from this initiative are kept by the LEP and local authorities to reinvest in local economic growth.

This is part of the Government’s commitment to long-term economic growth and enables the LEP to reinvest in site development and other local priorities, such as workforce skills development.

The new development in South Kirkby will incorporate fully fitted office accommodation and each unit will have its own yard, parking and loading area. The properties are being offered for sale or to let. South Kirkby Business Park offers easy access to the A1, M1, M62 and M18. The location is already established with occupiers such as PHS.