New development is set to create 200 jobs at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Around 200 jobs are expected to be created at a major development at a Yorkshire airport.

Building work has begun on two speculative industrial units on a prominent site close to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The two units are being built by JF Finnegan after the Sheffield-based firm was appointed by Trebor Developments, and partner Hillwood, as the main contractor.

The buildings will be used as accommodation for warehouse or manufacturing, next to one of the UK’s fastest growing airports.

The units, called Avion, are available on a leasehold or freehold basis and are expected to be ready for occupation from the second quarter of 2020.

A spokesman said: “The scheme benefits from easy access to the M18 at Junction3. The M1, M180, A1(M) and M62 are also easily accessible.”

Bob Tattrie, managing partner of Trebor, said: “These two, mid box, industrial high quality units are being developed speculatively in a great location with all the benefits of airport connectivity.

“We expect strong interest from a wide range of occupiers.”

Trebor and Hillwood are represented by Knight Frank in Sheffield and CPP and the development is supported by Business Doncaster.

Trebor is a privately-owned commercial property development company, which is based in Birmingham and carries out developments across the UK.

Hillwood is a commercial and residential real estate developer and investor in properties throughout North America and Europe.

It has developed or acquired around 150 million square feet of commercial projects.

Last month, Doncaster Council approved plans for the 3.5m sq ft advanced manufacturing and logistics development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport,, one of the largest strategic development zones in Yorkshire, which is owned and managed by the regeneration business, Peel L&P.

Speaking last month, Gareth Finch, planning director for Investment Property and Airports at Peel L&P said: “This decision from Doncaster Council is crucial as the development will unlock delivery of an innovation cluster alongside strategic logistics facilities.

“We’re pleased to see this support for our vision to create a truly multi-modal location, bringing numbers of permanent jobs in high value sectors adding significantly to Sheffield City Region’s economic productivity.”

