New digital health unit opens at Platform

A new co-working and digital innovation space designed to help transform the delivery of health services is to launch at Platform in Leeds.

Co>Space North will facilitate collaboration between innovators, entrepreneurs, health and care practitioners, policy makers, academics and Leeds residents, along with local, regional and national NHS bodies.

A dedicated virtual and physical space comprising 4,995 sq ft, Co>Space North will be based within the tech incubator at Platform, enabling connections between the digital health community and other sectors such as digital marketing, gaming and fintech.

The not-for-profit initiative is being launched by mHabitat in conjunction with Leeds City Council and the NHS in Leeds. Already based at Platform, mHabitat is a Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust hosted team, specialising in co-design, digital skills and inclusion, policy, strategy and evaluation.

Andy Mobbs, Co>Space North Development Manager, said: “Bruntwood SciTech has been very supportive in meeting our needs and Platform will provide us with the perfect environment to nurture a community of makers and doers who are passionate about digitally enabled health and care. Being based right at the heart of the tech incubator, which is home to some of the most exciting and innovative start-ups in Leeds and the North will be hugely advantageous to us, as will the collaborative culture that permeates throughout Platform.”