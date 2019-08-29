New guitar store opens its doors in Beverley

A new one-stop-shop for guitar enthusiasts is set to open in Beverley.

Guitar Galleries is to operate from the Flemingate centre and will be home to more than 150 instruments.

Guitar Galleries

The independent business will open in its new 3,000 sq ft, two-storey Flemingate home on Saturday, August 31, having outgrown its current store in Beverley’s Wednesday Market, which will close the day before.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

Managing Director Matt Dunn, who is also a performing guitarist, said: “The new shop looks amazing. You would be hard pushed to walk into a better-looking guitar shop with such a wide range of quality products in the North of England.

“The new shop has capacity to hold 200 guitars, compared to 40 in our Wednesday Market store, and we will have about 150 on display when we open, gradually increasing as more arrive over the coming months. This is a hugely exciting time for the business.”

Read more: Peloton to open 1,000 sq ft store in Leeds

Guitar Galleries will eventually stock 200 guitars.

Two additional members of staff have been hired as a result of the expansion, taking the Beverley team to five, including guitar teacher Alex Goliski and Joe Dunn, who has been a musician for more than 40 years.

The business was founded in 2010 with a store in Scarborough which continues to trade successfully.

Mr Dunn said: “This area hasn’t had a premium guitar shop in recent years, so people have had to travel to Leeds or York. People will be able to walk in and see products they haven’t seen in a local guitar shop for a very long time.

“Our customers will be able to see, feel and play the guitars and find what’s right for them. As a team, we have well over 100 years of experience in guitar musicianship between us and it’s a privilege to supply the world’s best brands.

“The larger premises also mean we can offer guitar lessons, which we haven’t been able to do before.”

Flemingate Centre Manager Graham Tait said: “We’re really looking forward to the opening of Guitar Galleries. The store looks stunning and the product range is amazing – there’s nothing like it for many miles around.

“Guitar Galleries is a destination retailer.”