New gymnasium in Fruit Market to create 12 new jobs on Hull waterfront

Twelve jobs are to be created with the opening of a new gym in Hull’s rejuvinated Fruit Market.

The Temple @ Humber Street is the latest venture to join the resurgent waterfront quarter and is being set up by owners Dale Robinson, Riccardo Seaton and Wayne Audsley.

Mr Robinson who founded sister gym The Temple, at Hesslewood Country Office Park near the Humber Bridge, said: “As well as having the equipment and training programmes of a traditional gym, we’re heavily focused on people’s wellbeing and helping them achieve the right work-life balance, which will not only train your body, but also train your brain.

“We all know exercise helps improve mental health, so we want to work with neighbouring businesses to achieve workplace wellness through our classes and programmes.”

Nr Seaton, who also owns neighbouring vintage clothing store Poorboy Boutique, said: “The Temple is so much more than a standard gym – we’ve created a lifestyle space.

“The Fruit Market is such a vibrant area with a good mix of residents and workers.”

The Fruit Market is being driven forward by Wykeland Beal, formed by commercial developer Wykeland Group and housebuilder Beal Homes, as part of The Fruit Market LLP joint venture company with Hull City Council.