New Hull offices for Woodrow Merger Finance

Woodrow Mercer Finance is opening of a new office in Hull.

The Leeds-based consultancy is taking on new premises in Ergo House, Hull’s £4m business centre on the Bridgehead Business Park in Hessle.

The consultancy’s four-strong team in Hull will be led by partner Emma Dutton who manages the firm’s senior finance division in the city. Having initially joined Woodrow Mercer Finance 12 months ago, Ms Dutton has 20 years experience.

James Roach, managing partner of Woodrow Mercer Finance, said: “With our roots in Yorkshire providing senior finance personnel originally under the FDYL brand, we have now established a strong presence as part of the Woodrow Mercer group.”

Woodrow has offices in Leeds, Nottingham and Birmingham.